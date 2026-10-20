Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Advances Patented EV Charging Technology Toward First Prototype - Targeting a New Era of Seven-Minute Recharging

OTC: ELEK | Discussions with multiple experienced developers focus on integrating U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 into an initial high-speed charging prototype

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC:ELEK), a publicly traded company pursuing critical-mineral opportunities and next-generation electric-vehicle technology, announced that it is advancing discussions with several distinguished, technically capable developers regarding the design and development of a first prototype incorporating the Company's patented multi-port EV charging technology.

The objective is to move from patented intellectual property toward a working high-speed charging prototype that can be evaluated, tested and refined. Elektros is exploring developer capabilities and potential approaches for integrating its proprietary charging architecture into an initial demonstration system. These discussions are exploratory; no prototype completion, developer engagement or commercial launch is being announced at this time.

A Potential Game Changer for Global Electric Mobility

At the heart of this initiative is Elektros' ambition to dramatically reduce the time required to recharge an electric vehicle. Management's aspirational target is to enable a battery to recharge from zero to full in approximately seven minutes under suitable conditions. If engineering, safety testing and independent performance validation ultimately establish that capability, the Company believes it could be a game changer for electric-vehicle owners, charging networks and fleet operators worldwide.

A seven-minute full-charge experience could bring electric driving closer to the convenience consumers associate with a traditional fuel stop. Importantly, seven minutes is a development goal-not a demonstrated result or a promise applicable to every EV. Actual charging speed will depend on battery chemistry, vehicle acceptance limits, thermal management, available power, infrastructure and other factors.

U.S.-Patented Technology: A Foundation for Prototype Development

Elektros holds U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles," issued January 13, 2026. The patented concept is designed to receive power from multiple charging inputs, consolidate those inputs through a single charging output and use an electronic processor to manage and balance the supplied charge. The Company sees this architecture as a potential foundation for future charging innovation.

View U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 - Official USPTO patent document

Two Complementary Strategic Opportunities

Beyond its charging patent, Elektros is pursuing a hard-rock lithium opportunity in Sierra Leone, Africa, with the

long-term objective of developing lithium-bearing material for potential supply to processors and refineries, including in the United States. This effort remains subject to mineral verification, permits, logistics, financing and commercial agreements.

Elektros is also evaluating potential EV charging-infrastructure opportunities, beginning in Florida, while considering future patent licensing, technology partnerships and other commercialization arrangements. Together, these initiatives reflect the Company's strategy to participate in both battery materials and the infrastructure supporting electric mobility.

An Early-Stage Opportunity to Watch

For investors following emerging mobility technologies and microcap companies, Elektros represents an early-stage enterprise working to translate its intellectual-property portfolio and mineral-development plans into measurable milestones. Management believes successful prototype development could be an important catalyst for the Company's longer-term strategy. The market price of ELEK shares may fluctuate significantly, and no share-price level should be assumed to represent a discount, fair value or guaranteed entry point.

About Elektros Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC: ELEK) is a Nevada-incorporated, publicly traded company focused on hard-rock lithium development opportunities in Sierra Leone and the potential commercialization of its U.S.-patented multi-port electric-vehicle charging technology. The Company is evaluating licensing, development partnerships and potential charging-infrastructure initiatives as part of its long-term strategy.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about developer discussions, prototype development, potential charging speeds, licensing, partnerships, lithium operations, infrastructure projects, financing and future commercial prospects. Such statements reflect current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. No seven-minute charging performance has been independently demonstrated or verified in this release; a prototype may not be completed or commercially viable. Results depend on technical feasibility, battery and vehicle constraints, safety and regulatory approvals, capital availability, mineral quality, permits, logistics, counterparties and market conditions. Elektros has disclosed material funding needs and going-concern uncertainty in its June 30, 2026 semiannual report. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated. Readers should review the Company's current public disclosures. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or investment advice.

Company Website

www.elektros.energy

CONTACT INFORMATION:

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-advances-patented-ev-charging-technology-toward-first-prototype-targeting-1239081