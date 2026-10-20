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WKN: A12BX1 | ISIN: CA8438142033 | Ticker-Symbol: SEG1
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 15:44
0,275 Euro
-0,18 % -0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2660,28020:47
0,2640,28120:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP0,275-0,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.