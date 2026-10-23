Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF), Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is focused on developing the Cerro las Minitas Ag-Zn-Au-Cu project in Durango, Mexico., is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 & 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Rob Macdonald, will be presenting on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 1:40PM Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions. Our specific emphasis is the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, Los Gatos, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Located in the same State as the Cerro Las Minitas property is the newly acquired Nazas, gold-silver property. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project, with permitting applications for the conduct of a drill program is underway, both located in southern New Mexico, USA.