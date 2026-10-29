Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF) ("Southern Silver" or the "Company") reports that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on October 27, 2026, the shareholders resolved to:

Elect incumbent directors: Lawrence Page, K.C., D. Roger Scammell, Nigel Bunting, Peter Cheesbrough, Ginalee Jones and Ramon Davila. Russell Ball did not stand for re-election as a director and the Company thanks him for his past service.

Reappoint Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants as Auditor.

Approve the Company's 2026 rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan.

Ratify and confirm the Company's shareholder rights plan containing the terms and conditions set forth in the shareholder rights plan agreement dated September 4, 2020 between the Company and Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Rights Plan") for an additional three years (until the conclusion of the 2029 annual meeting of shareholders) and approve minor amendments to the Rights Plan.

The following officers were reappointed subsequent to the annual general meeting: Lawrence Page, K.C. as President, Robert Macdonald as Vice President, Exploration, Jay Oness as Vice President, Corporate Development, Killian Ruby as Chief Financial Officer, and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

Southern Silver has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants to purchase an aggregate 13,900,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per share exercisable for a period of five years. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions. Our specific emphasis is the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, Los Gatos, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Located in the same State as the Cerro Las Minitas property is the newly acquired Nazas, gold-silver property. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for the conduct of a drill program is underway, both located in southern New Mexico, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page, K.C.

President & Director, Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's projects, and the availability of financing for the Company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

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