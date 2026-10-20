

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Government is considering stricter rules on supermarket promotions for everyday products such as cereals, yogurt and fruit juice, resulting in fewer special offers and higher prices for families.



Ministers are looking at replacing the current system, introduced in 2004, with an updated version from 2018 to decide which foods are considered less healthy. As a result, products such as bran flakes, Shreddies, fruit yogurts, oat milk, smoothies and even sugar-free fruit drinks could face new restrictions.



Supermarkets are already banned from offering multibuy deals, such as three-for-two offers, on foods classified as high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS). Under the proposed changes, more products could fall into this category. These products could also face restrictions on television advertising before 9 pm and paid online advertising.



Some industry leaders argue that the new rules could unfairly affect products that were previously considered healthy. They say food manufacturers have already invested heavily in changing their recipes to meet existing standards. If special offers are removed, shoppers could pay significantly more for some popular products.



The proposals come at a time when families are already facing rising living costs and high energy bills. Businesses are also dealing with increased expenses, raising concerns about the impact of the changes on household budgets.



The Department of Health and Social Care says the current system is outdated and does not reflect the latest dietary advice, particularly regarding free sugars. The Government believes updating the rules will encourage healthier food choices and help tackle childhood obesity, which is estimated to cost the NHS around 9.3 billion pounds a year.



However, critics warn that the changes could increase financial pressure on families and restrict promotions on products that can still be part of a balanced diet. The Government has proposed giving businesses 12 months to implement the changes, but the final decision has not yet been made.



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