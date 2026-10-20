

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After inching up a bit early on in the session on Tuesday, the Switzerland stock market's SMI moved along the flat line till a little past mid-afternoon before edging higher to end the day on a firm note.



The SMI, which dropped to 14,332.14 around mid-morning, climbed to 14,494.18 before settling at 14,478.37, recording a gain of 109.59 points or 0.76%.



Roche climbed more than 2.5%. Alcon ended 2.2% up, while Lonza Group and Novartis moved up by about 2% and 1.85%, respectively.



Amrize, Lindt & Spruengli, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance gained 1%-1.5%. Straumann Holding, Galderma Group, Sandoz Group, Swiss Life Holding, Nestle, Logitech International, Sika and Richemont also ended on a positive note.



ABB dropped 5% after the company's third-quarter earnings dropped from last year. The company's third-quarter bottom line came in at $1.181 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $1.208 billion, or $0.66 per share, last year.



VAT Group ended lower by about 3.1%. Julius Baer ended 0.7% down, while Swisscom and Sonova ended modestly lower.



In economic news, Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in the third quarter as exports grew faster than imports. The trade surplus dropped to CHF 14.0 billion in the third quarter from CHF 13.2 billion in the second quarter. In real terms, exports rebounded 3.3% over the quarter versus a 0.8% decline in the June quarter.



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