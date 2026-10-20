

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.DE) reported higher profit in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.



Net income for the shareholders went up by 18 percent to 559 million euros or 3.28 euros per share from 473 million euros or 2.78 euros per share a year ago.



EBITDA went up by 16 percent to 978 million euros from 842 million euros in the previous year.



Net revenue increased by 13 percent to 1.633 billion euros from 1.440 billion in the prior year.



On the XETRA, the shares closed Tuesday's trading 0.39 percent up at 308.90 euros.



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