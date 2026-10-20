CEO Nir Brenmiller to Join Amsterdam Panel on Decarbonizing Europe's Industrial Base

BrenX Chief Business Officer Doron Brenmiller to Join Industrial Heat Panel at the RTC Summit near Washington, D.C.

Gilad Walker, Chief Business Officer of Brenmiller Europe, to Deliver Keynote in Frankfurt on Integrating Electricity and Heat

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - BrenX Ltd. (NASDAQ: BRNX), a provider of thermal energy storage and integrated industrial energy solutions, today announced that members of its leadership team will speak at three energy industry events this month in Europe and the United States: Reuters Events Energy Transition Europe 2026 in Amsterdam, the Renewable Thermal Collaborative ("RTC") Summit 2026 near Washington, D.C., and the European Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") Energy Storage and Management Summit 2026 in Frankfurt.

Reuters Events Energy Transition Europe 2026, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Nir Brenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of BrenX, will join the panel "What Will It Take to Decarbonise Europe's Industrial Base?" on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 11:50 a.m. CEST. He will be joined by Victor van Hoorn, Director of Cleantech for Europe, and Manus Pandey, Vice President Energy and Climate Policies at Statkraft, with Peter Hulshof, Partner at Systemiq, moderating. The panel will examine which decarbonization pathways can scale for Europe's hardest-to-abate industries, what it will take to move from pilots to full deployment, and the policy, capital and coordination needed to keep industrial investment in Europe.

RTC Summit 2026, Arlington, Virginia, USA

Doron Brenmiller, Chief Business Officer of BrenX, will participate in an industry panel on the future of industrial heat decarbonization on Friday, October 23, 2026, from 11:20 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET, at the annual summit of the Renewable Thermal Collaborative, a nonprofit focused on decarbonizing industrial thermal energy use with renewable solutions. The summit takes place from October 21 to 23, 2026 at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View in Arlington, Virginia. The panel will discuss how technologies including thermal energy storage, renewable energy integration and electrification are changing the way industries generate and use heat. Doron Brenmiller will discuss the value of practical, integrated and phased approaches that allow industrial companies to reduce emissions, improve their energy economics and transition from fossil fuels to clean, reliable heat.

European C&I Energy Storage and Management Summit 2026, Frankfurt, Germany

Gilad Walker, Chief Business Officer of Brenmiller Europe S.L. ("Brenmiller Europe"), will deliver a keynote address titled "Electricity Meets Heat: Integrating Renewable Energy, BESS and Thermal Energy Storage for Smarter C&I Energy Platforms" at the summit, which takes place on October 27 and 28, 2026 at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Frankfurt. His keynote will address the integration of renewable energy, battery energy storage systems ("BESS") and thermal energy storage in energy platforms for commercial and industrial sites. Brenmiller Europe is BrenX's joint venture with Integrated Renewable Energy Solutions S.L. ("IRES"). IRES is jointly owned by Green Enesys Group and Viridi RE.

Commercial Progress

The appearances come as BrenX advances the commercial deployment of its bGen technology. As announced on October 15, 2026, the Company's 32 MWh bGen system at Tempo Beverages ("Tempo") in Israel has reached steam production of approximately 85 tons per operating day during commissioning, above the project's base case of approximately 70 tons per operating day. Commissioning remains ongoing, and sustained operating performance has yet to be confirmed. At Wolfson Medical Center in Israel, civil works are underway on a 12 MWh bGen system. In Hungary, BrenX owns an operating 1.2 MWp solar facility at the site of its planned first integrated energy resource center.

"Industrial companies are looking for practical ways to electrify their process heat while keeping their energy costs under control," said Nir Brenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of BrenX. "These events bring together the utilities, industrial operators, developers and policymakers who will shape how that happens. At Tempo, our bGen system is producing steam as we work through commissioning, and at Wolfson Medical Center, civil works are underway on our 12 MWh system. We look forward to sharing that progress and to the conversations at each of these events."

Investors and industry participants attending any of these events who would like to meet with BrenX management may contact BRNX@crescendo-ir.com.

About BrenX

BrenX provides thermal energy storage and integrated industrial energy solutions. Building on its proprietary bGen thermal energy storage technology, the Company is expanding its strategy to develop, own, operate and optimize energy assets that may combine local generation, electrical and thermal storage, grid connectivity, and intelligent energy management around customer needs. BrenX is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. For more information, visit www.bren-x.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the Company's anticipated participation in the events described in this press release; the timing, progress and results of commissioning and commercial operations at Tempo, including the ability to achieve sustained operating performance; the progress of civil works and the construction, completion and operation of the Wolfson Medical Center project; the planned development of the Company's integrated energy resource center in Hungary; the commercial deployment of bGen technology and market opportunities in Europe; and the Company's ability to execute the BrenX strategy. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "potential," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "seek," "target" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, among others, the Company's ability to complete, commission and operate its projects as planned; construction, integration, performance and customer acceptance risks; the Company's liquidity, capital requirements and ability to obtain additional financing; the effect of financing transactions and anti-dilution provisions on the Company's capital structure; the Company's ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of acquired assets; demand for and market acceptance of the Company's products; competitive, technological, supply-chain, regulatory and commercial risks; and political, economic and military instability in Israel and the Middle East. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 25, 2026, and in the Company's subsequent SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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