

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.029 billion, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $949 million, or $2.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $833 million or $2.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $17.875 billion from $15.225 billion last year.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.029 Bln. vs. $949 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.14 vs. $2.90 last year. -Revenue: $17.875 Bln vs. $15.225 Bln last year.



United expects Q4 total operating revenue growth to accelerate versus Q3 and set another record with an over 20% year-over-year increase



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