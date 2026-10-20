

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) on Tuesday reported a 44 percent increase in profit for the third quarter, reflecting strong revenue growth and improved operating profitability.



Net income for the quarter rose to $3.66 billion, or $0.87 per share, from $2.55 billion, or $0.59 per share, in the year-ago quarter.



Revenue increased 11.8 percent to $12.87 billion from $11.51 billion a year earlier. Revenue growth was driven primarily by subscription revenue, reflecting membership and pricing increases, higher advertising revenue and favorable foreign exchange movements.



Operating income climbed 37.3 percent to $4.46 billion from $3.25 billion last year. Operating margin expanded to 34.6 percent from 28.2 percent.



For the fourth quarter, Netflix expects revenue of $13.44 billion, representing year-over-year growth of about 11.5 percent, and an operating margin of 26 percent.



For full-year 2026, the company forecasts revenue of $51.1 billion, up 13 percent, and an operating margin of 31.5 percent. Full-year free cash flow is expected to total approximately $12 billion.



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