

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $86.425 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $97.130 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $409.903 million from $393.314 million last year.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $86.425 Mln. vs. $97.130 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $409.903 Mln vs. $393.314 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.50 To $ 0.56 Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.00 To $ 2.06



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