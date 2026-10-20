

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has ordered Chinese artificial intelligence technology from DeepSeek to be removed from most civilian federal government systems amid heightened concerns over AI security and competition with China.



The Department of Homeland Security banned agencies from using DeepSeek models and technology developed with their assistance. The restriction took effect at the end of July but was made public this week. It applies to agencies including the Treasury, State and Justice departments, while Department of Defense systems are excluded.



The order did not specify the security concerns behind the decision. However, the Trump administration has previously raised concerns about Chinese companies exploiting technology developed by American AI firms.



DeepSeek has emerged as a major competitor to U.S. AI developers since releasing its low-cost, open-source models in 2025. Its technology has gained popularity among developers and startups because it can be considerably cheaper to use than proprietary models from U.S. rivals.



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