Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Live Energy Minerals Corp. (CSE: LIVE) (OTC Pink: GTREF) ("LIVE" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into an option agreement dated October 15, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Under the Option Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims comprising 73 units near Plaster Rock, New Brunswick (the "Plaster Rock Property" or the "Property").

The Plaster Rock Property

The Property consists of two mineral claims totaling 73 units, located approximately 8 km north-northwest of the village of Plaster Rock in Victoria County, New Brunswick. The Property is road accessible, with provincial highways to the south and east and local and forest roads crossing the claims. The claims cover sediment-hosted uranium-copper mineralization in Carboniferous red-bed sandstones and mudstones. Historical sampling recorded in the New Brunswick mineral occurrence database returned values of up to 2.87% U 3 O 8 and 8.32% Cu from a mineralized nodule, and more recent sampling by a previous operator in 2009 returned grab samples of up to 1.46% U 3 O 8 and 6.19% Cu. To the Company's knowledge, the Property has never been drilled and remains underexplored.

Terms of the Option Agreement

To exercise the option, the Company must issue an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares (the "Option Shares") to the Optionor as follows:

120,000 Option Shares within 10 days of the Approval Date (as defined in the Option Agreement);

1,000,000 Option Shares within 10 days of the first anniversary of the Approval Date; and

2,880,000 Option Shares within 10 days of the second anniversary of the Approval Date.

The first tranche will be issued at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the CSE on October 15, 2026, the date of the Option Agreement. The second and third tranches will be issued at deemed prices equal to the closing price on the last trading day before each issuance, subject to the pricing policies of the CSE.

There are no cash option payments and no minimum exploration expenditures. While the Option Agreement is in effect, the Company must keep the claims in good standing. The Company may terminate the Option Agreement at any time on written notice.

On exercise of the option, the Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Property. The Company may purchase one-half of the royalty (1%) at any time for $500,000.

The Optionor deals at arm's length with the Company. The issuance of the Option Shares will not create a new Control Person. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Option Agreement. All Option Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance under applicable securities laws.

Disclosure

The historical results referred to in this news release are taken from the New Brunswick mineral occurrence database and assessment reports filed with the Province of New Brunswick by previous operators. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the historical results, and the Company has not independently verified them. Grab and nodule samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization on the Property. These results are historical in nature and should not be relied upon.

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., a director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Smith is a registered professional geoscientist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About LIVE Energy Minerals Corp.

The Company is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of North American mining projects. The Company holds the rights to the Mesa Top Mine and Section 20 uranium claims in McKinley County, New Mexico, USA. The Company's McDermitt Lithium East Project in Nevada, USA is under option to US Critical Metals Corp., with the Company retaining a net smelter returns royalty.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about: the issuance of the Option Shares and the timing of each tranche; the Company's ability to exercise the option and acquire the Property; the maintenance of the claims in good standing; the potential repurchase of a portion of the royalty; and the Company's plans for the Property. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including that the Company will satisfy its obligations under the Option Agreement, that required regulatory acceptances will be obtained, and that market conditions will permit the issuance of the Option Shares.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These include: the Company's decision not to continue the option or to terminate the Option Agreement; changes in the market price of the Company's shares; the availability of financing; exploration and title risks; regulatory requirements; and the other risks described in the Company's MD&A and other filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320077