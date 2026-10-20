

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's has teamed up with Disney to launch a new collection of Halloween Boo Buckets featuring five famous Disney villains as part of its Happy Meal lineup.



Available for a limited time beginning October 20, the collection includes designs inspired by Jafar, Ursula, Scar, Cruella de Vil and Maleficent. Each bucket comes with villain-themed stickers and replaces the traditional Happy Meal box.



Customers can choose a hamburger or four- or six-piece Chicken McNuggets, accompanied by French fries, apple slices and a drink. Prices vary by restaurant and location.



The launch marks the 40th anniversary of McDonald's Boo Buckets, which debuted nationally in 1986 following a limited test a year earlier.



However, the new designs have drawn criticism from some customers who say they lack a traditional Halloween look and have called for the return of the original McPunk'n, McBoo and McGoblin designs, along with their lids.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News