

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adidas AG (ADS.DE, ADS.MI, ADDYY), a German athletic apparel, footwear, and related products company, announced Wednesday preliminary third-quarter results, reporting higher operating profit and revenues. Further, the firm raised fiscal 2026 operating profit outlook.



Revenues increased 9 percent from last year to 7.252 billion euros. In currency-neutral terms, revenues grew 7 percent in the quarter.



The company's gross margin improved by 2.5 percentage points to 54.3 percent. Third-quarter operating profit increased 37 percent to 1.008 billion euros, the highest quarterly level on record.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Adidas continues to expect its currency-neutral revenue growth of between 9 percent and 10 percent to lead to higher profitability.



The company now expects operating profit to be around 100 million euros, higher than previously assumed. The company is now set to increase operating profit to 2.6 billion euros in 2026 including the around 200 million euros tariff refund.



Meanwhile, adidas has decided to reinvest around 100 million euros in the fourth quarter into initiatives for greater operating leverage in the future.



Following this, adidas now projects full-year operating profit to increase to a level of around 2.5 billion euros in 2026, higher than previously expected around 2.3 billion euros.



For fiscal 2025, Adidas had posted an operating profit of 2.056 billion euros, with net sales of 24.811 billion euros.



adidas plans to publish its third-quarter results on October 29.



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