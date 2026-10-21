

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Husqvarna AB (HSQVY.PK) revealed Loss for its third quarter of -SEK403 million



The company's earnings came in at -SEK403 million, or -SEK0.70 per share. This compares with -SEK10 million, or -SEK0.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Husqvarna AB reported adjusted earnings of -SEK0.58 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to SEK9.012 billion from SEK9.204 billion last year.



Husqvarna AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -SEK403 Mln. vs. -SEK10 Mln. last year. -EPS: -SEK0.70 vs. -SEK0.02 last year. -Revenue: SEK9.012 Bln vs. SEK9.204 Bln last year.



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