

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Svenska Handelsbanken (SVNLF) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK5.699 billion, or SEK2.87 per share. This compares with SEK5.948 billion, or SEK3.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to SEK13.959 billion from SEK14.230 billion last year.



Svenska Handelsbanken earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK5.699 Bln. vs. SEK5.948 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.87 vs. SEK3.00 last year. -Revenue: SEK13.959 Bln vs. SEK14.230 Bln last year.



*Revenue (Total income)



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