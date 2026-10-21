Acuity RM Group Plc - Services Contract Award

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

21 October 2026

Acuity RM Group Plc

(the "Group")

Services Contract Award

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in the cybersecurity sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, announces that, following its announcements on 11 August, 7 September and 12 October 2026, it has been awarded a contract worth over £90,000 for the provision of implementation services, workshops and training in respect to the significant international defence-related programme referred to in those announcements.

This contract is for professional services to be delivered over the next year and is in addition to the subscription revenues previously announced. The total value of this programme's engagement to Acuity over the next year is now in excess of £480,000.

Scope of services

Under the services contract, the Group will provide:

implementation services for the programme's STREAM Classic deployments;

workshops with the programme teams on the configuration and use of STREAM within their risk and compliance processes; and

training for the programme's users of the platform.

Programme context

The award follows the Group's work to date with two of the programme's prime defence contractors and the central organisation running the programme. This contract further establishes STREAM as an integral part of the approach to security, risk and compliance on the programme. As previously announced, the programme involves multiple prime contractors across a number of participating nations, each subject to comparable security, risk, compliance and reporting obligations.

The Group remains in active discussions with a third prime contractor, and the Board therefore believes there is potential for further deployments of STREAM, both with other contractors participating in the programme and in other participating nations.

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive of Acuity RM Group plc, commented:

"We have been working with this programme for over a year now. This extension signifies the high-quality work we've done to date and the overall strength of the relationship we've built. This programme continues to invest its own people's time in workshops and training so that STREAM runs their risk process across the programme, which underscores the integral role we play.

It also gives us a delivery model we can take to others. Each contractor and participating nation will need the same combination of configuration, process design and user training to meet the programme's obligations. Having done that work once, at scale and in a demanding environment, puts us in a stronger position to support the next deployment."

Enquiries

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc David Rajakovich, Chief Executive Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 info@acuityrmgroup.com www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare. It is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. Such forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions in respect of any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.