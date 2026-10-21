

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY, AKZOY.PK, AKZA.AS), a Dutch paints company, on Wednesday reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. However, Akzo Nobel posted a drop in revenue.



For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net loss of EUR 178 million, or EUR 1.04 per share, compared with a net loss of EUR 194 million, or EUR 1.13 per share in the same period last year.



Excluding items, profit from continuing operations was EUR 1 per share, less than EUR 1.01 per share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA stood at EUR 388 million, higher than EUR 385 million in the previous year.



Operating loss stood at EUR 73 million as against an operating loss of EUR 29 million a year ago. This wider operating loss was impacted by EUR 230 million from the Russia deconsolidation, EUR 46 million from the Pakistan divestment, and costs in anticipation. In 2025, the EUR 275 million additions to the provision for the Australian litigation (Project Ichthys) were included, the company noted.



Revenue moved down to EUR 2.538 billion from EUR 2.547 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, Akzo Nobel said: 'Based on current market visibility, including current geopolitical developments, and at prevailing trading conditions, the company expects to deliver around €100 million of adjusted EBITDA improvement in constant currencies. As a result, adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2026 is expected to be around €1.47 billion, based on year-end 2025 exchange rates and adjusted for divestments of our liquid coatings businesses in Asia.'



For the mid term, AkzoNobel aims to expand profitability to report an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 16% and an adjusted return on average invested capital of 16% to 19%.



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