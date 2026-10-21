

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 3-week high of 0.7030 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 4-week high of 111.23 against the yen and a 1-week high of 1.5976 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7006, 110.90 and 1.6023, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 6-day highs of 0.9881 and 1.2372 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.9855 and 1.2342, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 112.00 against the yen, 1.58 against the euro, 1.00 against the loonie and 1.25 against the kiwi.



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