

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), and Sanofi announced new positive data from the RELIEVE UCCD phase 2b long-term extension study in patients with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease, which demonstrated that duvakitug maintained clinically meaningful efficacy improvements across multiple endpoints over 44 weeks. In ulcerative colitis, duvakitug maintained high rates of clinical remission, clinical response, and endoscopic improvement at week 44. In Crohn's disease, duvakitug maintained high rates of endoscopic response, clinical response, and clinical remission at week 44.



Duvakitug is currently under clinical investigation, and efficacy and safety have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority. Sanofi and Teva are collaborating to co-develop and co-commercialize duvakitug for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as fibrostenotic Crohn's disease and hidradenitis suppurativa.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Teva shares are up 0.87 percent to $41.64.



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Note: The drug name in the headline and the spelling of Crohn's disease in the article have been corrected.



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