

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - DNB Bank ASA (DNB.OL) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at NOK9.371 billion, or NOK6.57 per share. This compares with NOK10.268 billion, or NOK6.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DNB Bank ASA reported adjusted earnings of NOK6.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to NOK21.693 billion from NOK22.691 billion last year.



DNB Bank ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK9.371 Bln. vs. NOK10.268 Bln. last year. -EPS: NOK6.57 vs. NOK6.98 last year. -Revenue: NOK21.693 Bln vs. NOK22.691 Bln last year.



Total income is considered as revenue



The figures have been entered for the DNB Group



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