

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) issued a trading update for the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 September 2026. The Group reported that 70 million pounds of new headline rent contracted year to date, 32 percent higher than the prior year equivalent, 42 million pounds of which is attributed to the existing portfolio and 28 million pounds from development lettings. Customer retention remains high at 80 percent. The Group said its balance sheet remains strong, with LTV of 33 percent and 1.2 billion pounds of available liquidity.



David Sleath, Chief Executive, said: 'SEGRO has continued to perform well during the third quarter. Demand-supply dynamics for modern and well-located industrial, logistics and data centre space remain supportive, enabling good progress with our letting of existing space, reversion capture and development signings.'



Full year results will be published on 10 February 2027.



At last close on LSE, SEGRO shares were trading at 901.40 pence.



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