

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L), a Mexican precious metals miner, on Wednesday posted a drop in gold and silver production for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the three-month period to September 30, the company recorded gold output of 135,053 oz, less than 151,256 oz in the same period last year. The drop in the yellow metal production reflects decreased volume of ore processed and lower ore grade at Herradura, the lower contribution from Noche Buena, and the lower ore grade at Saucito, San Julián Veins, and Ciénega.



Total silver production stood at 10,322 koz, less than 11,681 koz a year ago, primarily due to the lower ore grade at Juanicipio, Saucito, and San Julián Veins, and the end of the contribution from the Silverstream.



By-product Lead output was 16,417 tons, higher than 15,359 tons last year. By-product Zinc production also moved up to 24,906 tons from 24,735 tons a year ago, due to the higher ore grade at Fresnillo.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the miner still expects gold production of 500 koz to 550 koz and silver production of 42 moz to 46.5 moz. Fresnillo continues to anticipate Lead production of 54k tons to 59k tons and Zinc production of 85k tons to 95k tons.



For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded gold production of 600,287 oz and total silver output of 48,723 koz. Lead production was 62,076 tons and Zinc output was 105,915 tons.



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