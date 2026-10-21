Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit Interim Report January-September 2026

At the end of the third quarter of 2026, Vertiseit's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to SEK 464.0 million (316.4), representing an increase of 43.9 per cent at constant exchange rates. Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue for the quarter increased by SEK 38.0 million to SEK 118.2 million (80.2). Sequentially, ARR grew organically by 3.5 per cent compared with the previous quarter at constant exchange rates, corresponding to an annualized organic growth rate of 14.6 per cent. Revenue increased by 45.4 per cent to SEK 219.2 million (150.7). Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 80.9 per cent to SEK 55.1 million (30.5), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.1 per cent (20.2). Cash EBITDA for the quarter increased by 114.0 per cent to SEK 48.8 million, corresponding to a Cash EBITDA Margin of 22.2 per cent (15.1).

THE QUARTER JULY-SEPTEMBER 2026

Revenue for the quarter increased by 45.4 percent to SEK 219.2 million (150.7) compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 16.7 million (10.6).

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to SEK -23.4 million (-2.7), affected by temporarily elevated working capital related to the acquisition and integration of Scala.

At the end of the quarter, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to SEK 464.0 million (316.4). The increase was 43.9 percent compared with the previous year at constant exchange rates.

Sequentially, ARR grew organically by 3.5 percent compared with the previous quarter at constant exchange rates, corresponding to an annualized organic growth rate of 14.6 percent.

Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue for the quarter increased by SEK 38.0 million to SEK 118.2 million (80.2).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 55.1 million (30.5), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.1 percent (20.2). During the quarter, adjustments for items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 1.5 million, related to the Company's ongoing transfer to Nasdaq Main Market and the integration of Scala.

Cash EBITDA for the quarter amounted to SEK 48.8 million (22.8), corresponding to a Cash EBITDA margin of 22.2 percent (15.1).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.50 (0.35), and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.46 (0.32).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Vertiseit's subsidiary Visual Art entered into a global framework agreement with Circle K Procurement and Brands Limited regarding the delivery of software platform, concept and communication for Circle K's service stations.

Vertiseit announced that Dise will become Scala. The name change followed the acquisition of Scala by Vertiseit's subsidiary, Dise, finalized on June 1, 2026, and the subsequent integration of Scala into Dise's organisation and partnerled strategy.

EARNINGS CALL

Johan Lind, CEO, and Jonas Lagerqvist, CFO, will present the company's Interim Report for Q3 2026. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The call will be held in English.

VIDEO CONFERENCE

Time: Wednesday, October 21, at 10.00 CEST

Participation: To join the call - click here

Links

Link to Vertiseit Investor Relations where the report is available

Contacts

Johan Lind, Vertiseit CEO / Media Contact

johan.lind@vertiseit.com

+46 703 579 154

Jonas Lagerqvist, Vertiseit Deputy CEO / CFO / Investor Relations

jonas.lagerqvist@vertiseit.com

+46 732 036 298

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Scala, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 300 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK, Netherlands and USA. During the period 2012-2025, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 48 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2025, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 676 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

VERTISEIT AB (publ)

Phone: +46 340 848 11

E-mail: info@vertiseit.com

Kyrkogatan 7, 432 41 Varberg, Sweden

Org.no: 556753-5272

www.vertiseit.com

This information is information that Vertiseit is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-21 06:00 CEST.