Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit brings Dise and Scala together under the Scala brand

Vertiseit announces that Dise will become Scala. The name change follows the acquisition of Scala by Vertiseit's subsidiary, Dise, finalized on June 1, 2026, and the subsequent integration of Scala into Dise's organisation and partner-led strategy.

Scala has nearly 40 years of heritage in Digital Signage software and has played a pioneering role in shaping the industry. Its global reach and strong recognition among partners, retailers and industry stakeholders will strengthen the combined business. Together, Scala's brand and heritage and Dise's technology, innovation and partner trust create a stronger platform for future growth.

"Bringing Dise and Scala together under the Scala brand combines Scala's global reach and original partner-led heritage with Dise's technology, innovation and strong partner trust," says Sebastian Kryh, CEO of Scala.

The business will continue to follow Dise's partner-first, partner-only strategy. This means Scala will be sold exclusively through selected and certified Scala partners. Scala's role is to provide partners with the best in-store experience management platform and support them in creating digital in-store concepts and experiences for their customers. The ambition is to re-establish the Scala partner community as the driving force behind digital in-store innovation.

"Partner-first, partner-only is at the core of our strategy. We are committed to creating value for our partners and supporting their growth and long-term success," says Sebastian Kryh, CEO of Scala.

Customers and partners can expect continuity in their relationships, mutual commitments and support. The existing Dise and Scala platforms will continue to be developed, with a gradual implementation of Vertiseit's shared technology backend stack, IXM Grid.

Through the name change, Vertiseit creates a clearer market offering for the combined business under Scala, the industry's best-recognised platform brand.

Contacts

Johan Lind, Vertiseit CEO / Media Contact

johan.lind@vertiseit.com

+46 703 579 154

Jonas Lagerqvist, Vertiseit Deputy CEO / CFO / Investor Relations

jonas.lagerqvist@vertiseit.com

+46 732 036 298

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Scala, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 300 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK, Netherlands and USA. During the period 2012-2025, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 48 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2025, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 676 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

VERTISEIT AB (publ)

Phone: +46 340 848 11

E-mail: info@vertiseit.com

Kyrkogatan 7, 432 41 Varberg, Sweden

Org.no: 556753-5272

www.vertiseit.com