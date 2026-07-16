Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit Interim Report January-June 2026

At the end of the second quarter of 2026, Vertiseit's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to SEK 440.0 million (290.2), representing an increase of 52.3% at constant exchange rates. Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue for the quarter increased by SEK 24.7 million to SEK 97.8 million (73.1). Sequentially, ARR grew organically by 2.9% compared with the previous quarter at constant exchange rates, corresponding to an annualized organic growth rate of 12.2%. Net sales increased by 18.6% to SEK 199.3 million (168.1), partly driven by the acquisition of Scala, which has been included in the Group's financial statements since 1 June. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter amounted to SEK 36.7 million (21.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4% (12.9). Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to SEK 18.9 million (0.8).

THE QUARTER APRIL-JUNE 2026

Net sales increased by 18.6 percent to 199.3 MSEK (168.1).

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to -18.3 MSEK (-16.9), impacted by acquisition and integration costs of approximately 28.6 MSEK related to Scala.

At the end of the quarter, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to 440.0 MSEK (290.2). The increase was 52.3 percent compared with the previous year at constant exchange rates.

Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue for the quarter increased by 24.7 MSEK to 97.8 MSEK (73.1).

Sequentially, ARR grew organically by 2.9 percent compared with the previous quarter at constant exchange rates, corresponding to an annualized organic growth rate of 12.2 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 36.7 MSEK (21.6), and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.4 percent (12.9). During the quarter, adjustments for items affecting comparability totaling 28.7 MSEK were made, primarily related to the acquisition of Scala.

Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to 18.9 MSEK (0.8). Available liquidity, including unutilized credit facilities, amounted to 151.8 MSEK (198.5) at the end of the period.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to -0.57 SEK (-0.56).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Vertiseit announced the acquisition of Scala, a leading global Digital Signage software company, significantly strengthening the Group's global position in In-store Experience Management (IXM), broadening its product portfolio, and expanding its presence in the North American market. The acquisition was completed on June 1, 2026.

To finance the acquisition of Scala, Vertiseit completed a directed share issue to existing and new shareholders, raising approximately 182 MSEK before transaction costs through the issuance of 3,033,314 new Class B shares at a subscription price of 60.00 SEK per share.

The TO 5A warrant program expired. Through the exercise of the warrants, Vertiseit received approximately 13 MSEK before transaction costs.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Johan Lind, CEO, and Jonas Lagerqvist, CFO, will present the Company's Q2 2026 Interim Report. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, 16 July, 10:00 CEST

Participation: To join the presentation, click here

Links

Link to Vertiseit Investor Relations where the report is available

Contacts

Johan Lind, Vertiseit CEO / Media Contact

johan.lind@vertiseit.com

+46 703 579 154

Jonas Lagerqvist, Vertiseit Deputy CEO / CFO / Investor Relations

jonas.lagerqvist@vertiseit.com

+46 732 036 298

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Dise, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 300 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK, Netherlands and USA. During the period 2012-2025, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 48 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2025, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 676 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

VERTISEIT AB (publ)

Phone: +46 340 848 11

E-mail: info@vertiseit.com

Kyrkogatan 7, 432 41 Varberg, Sweden

Org.no: 556753-5272

www.vertiseit.com

This information is information that Vertiseit is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 06:00 CEST.