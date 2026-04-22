Vertiseit AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting 2026 in Vertiseit

At the annual general meeting of Vertiseit AB (publ) held today, 22 April 2026, the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the group for the fiscal year 2025 were approved. The meeting resolved that no dividends will be distributed for the fiscal year 2025. The board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the fiscal year 2025.

Approval of the Annual Accounts and Discharge from Liability

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the group for the fiscal year 2025. The meeting decided that the company's earnings for the fiscal year 2025 be carried forward to new account and that no dividend be distributed. The board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the fiscal year 2025.

Election of board of directors and auditor and remuneration to the board of directors and auditor

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the annual general meeting decided that the board of directors should consist of six members elected by the meeting without deputies. The meeting re-elected board members Ann Öberg, Vilhelm Schottenius, Jon Lindén, Mikael Olsson, Johanna Schottenius and Carl Backman. Ann Öberg was re-elected as chairperson of the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Furthermore, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, it was decided that a fee of SEK 250,000 shall be paid to the chairperson of the board of directors, and SEK 125,000 to each of the other elected members. The total remuneration thus amounts to SEK 875,000. No remuneration will be paid for committee work. KPMG AB was re-elected as auditor until the end of the next annual general meeting. KPMG AB has announced that the authorized public accountant Mikael Ekberg will continue as the auditor in charge. It was decided that fees to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoice.

Remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' remuneration report for 2025.

Nomination Committee Rules

The meeting resolved on unchanged principles for the appointment of the nomination committee for the next annual general meeting.

Directed issue and transfer of warrants - Incentive program TO 8

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a directed issue of a maximum of 660,000 warrants, corresponding to approximately 2.18 percent of the company's total number of outstanding shares as of the date of the notice, under the terms presented in the notice for the introduction of an incentive program. The right to subscribe for the warrants shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, be granted to the wholly-owned subsidiary In-Store Experiences AB. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new Class B share in the company during the period from 1 May 2029 up to and including 11 May 2029 at a subscription price of SEK 95.00 per share. Full exercise of all warrants corresponds to a dilution of approximately 2.13 percent of the total number of shares in the company, subject to customary recalculation under the terms and conditions of the warrants. The meeting approved that the subsidiary may, on one or more occasions against payment, be entitled to transfer warrants to current and future employees and key personnel in senior positions in the Vertiseit Group. Sub-transfer may comprise up to 260,000 warrants to key personnel in senior positions and up to 400,000 warrants to other employees within the group, subject to the allocation principles set out in the notice.

Authorization for the board of directors to decide on a directed new issue of shares and/or convertibles

The meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors to, on one or more occasions until the next annual general meeting, decide on a new issue of shares and/or convertibles in accordance with the proposal presented to the meeting. The board of directors may decide on the issuance of shares and/or convertibles with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights and/or with provision for contribution in kind, set-off, or other conditions in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act.

The total number of shares and/or convertibles covered by the issuances under the authorization may amount to a maximum of 10 percent of the total number of issued shares in the company at the time the authorization is first exercised.

Full information and resolutions

All resolutions of the annual general meeting were in accordance with the proposals of the board of directors and the nomination committee. The full proposals for resolutions adopted at the meeting are available on the company's website.

Contacts

Johan Lind, Vertiseit CEO / Media Contact

johan.lind@vertiseit.com

+46 703 579 154

Jonas Lagerqvist, Vertiseit Deputy CEO / CFO / Investor Relations

jonas.lagerqvist@vertiseit.com

+46 732 036 298

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Dise, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 270 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK and USA. During the period 2012-2025, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 48 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2025, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 676 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

VERTISEIT AB (publ)

Phone: +46 340 848 11

E-mail: info@vertiseit.com

Kyrkogatan 7, 432 41 Varberg, Sweden

Org.no: 556753-5272

www.vertiseit.com