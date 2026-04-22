Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit Interim Report January-March 2026

At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Vertiseit's ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to 341.0 MSEK (280.5), an increase of 24.2 percent at constant exchange rates. SaaS revenue (Software as a Service) for the quarter increased by 12.9 MSEK to 85.6 MSEK (72.7). Sequentially, ARR grew organically by 3.3 percent compared to the previous quarter at constant exchange rates, corresponding to an annualized organic growth rate of 13.7 percent. Net sales decreased by 3.5 percent to 164.6 MSEK (170.6), driven by a change in revenue mix in line with the company's strategy. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter amounted to 27.3 MSEK (20.5), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6 percent (12.0). Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to 25.3 MSEK (12.6).

THE QUARTER JANUARY-MARCH 2026

At the end of the quarter, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to 341.0 MSEK (280.5). The increase was 24.2 percent compared to the previous year at constant exchange rates. SaaS revenue (Software as a Service) for the quarter increased by 12.9 MSEK to 85.6 MSEK (72.7).

Sequentially, ARR grew organically by 3.3 percent compared to the previous quarter at constant exchange rates, corresponding to an annualized organic growth rate of 13.7 percent.

Net sales decreased by 3.5 percent to 164.6 MSEK (170.6), driven by a change in revenue mix, in line with the company's strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 27.3 MSEK (20.5), and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.6 percent (12.0). During the quarter, adjustments were made for items affecting comparability of 1.4 MSEK related to acquisitions and an ongoing listing transfer process.

Net income amounted to 1.7 MSEK (5.6).

Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to 25.3 MSEK (12.6). Available liquidity, including unused credit facilities, amounted to 68.4 MSEK (133.3) at the end of the period.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to 0.06 SEK and 0.05 SEK, respectively (0.19 and 0.17).

EARNINGS CALL

Johan Lind, CEO, and Jonas Lagerqvist, CFO, will present the company's Interim Report for Q1 2026. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The call will be held in English.

Time: Wednesday, April 22, at 10.00 CEST

Participation: To join the call - click here

Links

Link to Vertiseit Investor Relations where the report is available

Contacts

Johan Lind, Vertiseit CEO / Media Contact

johan.lind@vertiseit.com

+46 703 579 154

Jonas Lagerqvist, Vertiseit Deputy CEO / CFO / Investor Relations

jonas.lagerqvist@vertiseit.com

+46 732 036 298

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Dise, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 270 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK and USA. During the period 2012-2025, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 48 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2025, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 676 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

VERTISEIT AB (publ)

Phone: +46 340 848 11

E-mail: info@vertiseit.com

Kyrkogatan 7, 432 41 Varberg, Sweden

Org.no: 556753-5272

www.vertiseit.com

This information is information that Vertiseit is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-22 06:00 CEST.