Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit announces the completion of the acquisition of Scala

Vertiseit AB (publ) announces that the acquisition of Scala has been completed pursuant to the agreement announced in a press release on 20 May 2026. Through the acquisition, Vertiseit has acquired control over shares and assets of the Scala business in accordance with the parties' agreement. Further information regarding the acquisition may be found in the press release published 20 May 2026.

The acquisition reinforces Vertiseit's foundation for continued international growth and significantly strengthens the group's presence in North America and other key markets.

In accordance with the agreement, the purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 265 million and has been financed through an expanded credit facility with Nordea Bank and proceeds from a directed share issue, which was announced in a separate press release on 20 May 2026.

"We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Scala and welcome its customers, partners and employees to the Vertiseit group. We now look forward to executing on the opportunities created by combining Scala's global market position with Dise's partner-first strategy and IXM platform technology," says Johan Lind, CEO of Vertiseit.

Contacts

Johan Lind, Vertiseit CEO / Media Contact

johan.lind@vertiseit.com

+46 703 579 154

Jonas Lagerqvist, Vertiseit Deputy CEO / CFO / Investor Relations

jonas.lagerqvist@vertiseit.com

+46 732 036 298

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Dise, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 270 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK and USA. During the period 2012-2025, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 48 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2025, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 676 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

VERTISEIT AB (publ)

Phone: +46 340 848 11

E-mail: info@vertiseit.com

Kyrkogatan 7, 432 41 Varberg, Sweden

Org.no: 556753-5272

www.vertiseit.com