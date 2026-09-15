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AC

WKN: A3DSL8 | ISIN: CA01626P1484 | Ticker-Symbol: CJA1
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 09:30
49,330 Euro
-0,56 % -0,280
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,34049,81010:16
49,27049,74010:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 20:50 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit establishes global framework agreement with Circle K

Visual Art, a company within the Vertiseit Group, has entered into a global framework agreement with Circle K Procurement and Brands Limited regarding the delivery of Digital In-store solutions to Circle K's operations.

The agreement covers the delivery of a software platform, concept and communications for Circle K's service stations. The framework agreement is valid until 31 October 2028.

Visual Art has collaborated with Circle K in the Nordic region for approximately ten years. The collaboration has expanded to include new markets in Europe and, more recently, expansion into the North American market.

The framework agreement contains no volume guarantees but represents an opportunity to extend the existing concept to all of Circle K's service stations globally. Circle K has approximately 14,000 stations, of which the existing delivery currently covers approximately 2,500 stations.

"For us, the agreement is a recognition of our long-term strategic collaboration with Circle K. At the same time, it marks an important step in Visual Art's development from being a European leader in QSR and Convenience to becoming an established global player," says Pontus Meijer, CEO of Visual Art.

Contacts

Johan Lind, Vertiseit CEO / Media Contact
johan.lind@vertiseit.com
+46 703 579 154

Jonas Lagerqvist, Vertiseit Deputy CEO / CFO / Investor Relations
jonas.lagerqvist@vertiseit.com
+46 732 036 298

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Dise, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 300 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK, Netherlands and USA. During the period 2012-2025, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 48 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2025, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 676 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

VERTISEIT AB (publ)
Phone: +46 340 848 11
E-mail: info@vertiseit.com
Kyrkogatan 7, 432 41 Varberg, Sweden
Org.no: 556753-5272
www.vertiseit.com

This information is information that Vertiseit is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-15 20:49 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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