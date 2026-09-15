Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit establishes global framework agreement with Circle K

Visual Art, a company within the Vertiseit Group, has entered into a global framework agreement with Circle K Procurement and Brands Limited regarding the delivery of Digital In-store solutions to Circle K's operations.

The agreement covers the delivery of a software platform, concept and communications for Circle K's service stations. The framework agreement is valid until 31 October 2028.

Visual Art has collaborated with Circle K in the Nordic region for approximately ten years. The collaboration has expanded to include new markets in Europe and, more recently, expansion into the North American market.

The framework agreement contains no volume guarantees but represents an opportunity to extend the existing concept to all of Circle K's service stations globally. Circle K has approximately 14,000 stations, of which the existing delivery currently covers approximately 2,500 stations.

"For us, the agreement is a recognition of our long-term strategic collaboration with Circle K. At the same time, it marks an important step in Visual Art's development from being a European leader in QSR and Convenience to becoming an established global player," says Pontus Meijer, CEO of Visual Art.

Contacts

Johan Lind, Vertiseit CEO / Media Contact

johan.lind@vertiseit.com

+46 703 579 154

Jonas Lagerqvist, Vertiseit Deputy CEO / CFO / Investor Relations

jonas.lagerqvist@vertiseit.com

+46 732 036 298

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Dise, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 300 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK, Netherlands and USA. During the period 2012-2025, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 48 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2025, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 676 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

VERTISEIT AB (publ)

Phone: +46 340 848 11

E-mail: info@vertiseit.com

Kyrkogatan 7, 432 41 Varberg, Sweden

Org.no: 556753-5272

www.vertiseit.com

This information is information that Vertiseit is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-15 20:49 CEST.