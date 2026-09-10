ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, is proud to announce its role in supporting Circle K's launch of Flamin' Hot Boneless Chicken Wings, created in partnership with PepsiCo/Frito-Lay. Designed to address key challenges in hot food packaging, ProAmpac's custom fiber-based tray helps maintain food quality, improve shelf appeal, and enhance the consumer experience.

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Flamin' Hot Chicken Bites

Circle K sought a better way to merchandise its Flamin' Hot Boneless Chicken Wings while addressing several performance challenges, including heat retention, moisture loss, and grease resistance, while extending hot hold time. ProAmpac responded with a custom tray designed specifically for the recipe and portion size, demonstrating its flexibility in meeting unique customer design and performance requirements. Working from PepsiCo's initial brand design, ProAmpac optimized the package for production and engineered it to help keep the chicken hot and moist longer and to provide a clearer, more appealing view of the product.

"Successful food innovation depends on more than great flavor; it requires packaging that protects product quality from the kitchen to the customer," said Adam Grose, executive vice president for ProAmpac. "Our collaboration with Circle K demonstrates how thoughtful packaging design can help retailers introduce exciting new menu offerings while improving food quality, shelf presentation, and operational performance."

The custom fiber-based tray combines functional performance with a bold, consumer-focused design that complements the Flamin' Hot brand and helps the product stand out in heated display cabinets. Its enhanced grease resistance and improved product visibility support a cleaner, more premium presentation while helping maintain the eating experience customers expect.

"Our goal was to create packaging that worked as hard as the food itself," said Gary Brant, VP of foodservice at Circle K. "ProAmpac partnered with us to develop a solution that helps maintain product quality while creating a more compelling presentation for our customers."

The launch reflects ProAmpac's approach to solving complex packaging challenges through innovation and close customer partnerships. By combining material science, structural design, and foodservice expertise, ProAmpac helps brands and retailers bring differentiated products to market while enhancing operational performance and the consumer experience.

For more information about ProAmpac's sustainable solutions, please get in touch with Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service, and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative, sustainable, flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by PPC, along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About PPC

ProAmpac is a member of PPC, a family-oriented investment firm that specializes in partnering with family-, founder-, and management-owned companies in targeted subsectors of the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated investor base, which is anchored by family investors, allows for aligned decision-making, flexible transaction structures, and a focus on achieving long-term business objectives. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Whitney Miles

ProAmpac

(617) 721-7040

Whitney.Miles@ProAmpac.com