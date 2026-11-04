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WKN: PAG911 | ISIN: DE000PAG9113 | Ticker-Symbol: P911
Xetra
04.11.26 | 12:02
46,520 Euro
+1,04 % +0,480
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46,55046,64012:20
46,57046,61012:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 11:35 Uhr
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Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit extends global framework agreement with Porsche

Grassfish, a company within the Vertiseit Group, has extended its global framework agreement with Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG regarding the delivery of its In-store Experience Management (IXM) platform and solution development to Porsche's operations.

The framework agreement covers the IXM software platform and the development of in-store solutions for Porsche's approximately 900 dealerships worldwide. The agreement is valid until 2031.

Porsche and Grassfish have collaborated since 2020 to enhance the customer experience in Porsche dealerships, where more than 10,000 touchpoints currently run on the Grassfish IXM platform.

The framework agreement includes no volume commitments, but enables further expansion of platform and solutions across Porsche's global dealership network.

"We appreciate our long-standing partnership between Grassfish and Porsche - one of the world's most recognized automotive brands. Extending our cooperation confirms Grassfish's position as a leading enterprise platform provider within IXM", says Anders Henricson, CEO of Grassfish.

Contacts

Johan Lind, Vertiseit CEO / Media Contact
johan.lind@vertiseit.com
+46 703 579 154

Jonas Lagerqvist, Vertiseit Deputy CEO / CFO / Investor Relations
jonas.lagerqvist@vertiseit.com
+46 732 036 298

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Scala, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 300 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK, Netherlands and USA. During the period 2012-2025, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 48 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2025, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 676 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

VERTISEIT AB (publ)
Phone: +46 340 848 11
E-mail: info@vertiseit.com
Kyrkogatan 7, 432 41 Varberg, Sweden
Org.no: 556753-5272
www.vertiseit.com

This information is information that Vertiseit is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-04 11:33 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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