Norrhydro Group Oyj: Interim report of Norrhydro Group Plc 1 January-30 September 2026: On the Path to Profitable Growth

Norrhydro Group | Company Release | October 21, 2026 at 08:00:00 EEST

Norrhydro Group Plc- Company announcement 21 October 2026 at 8.00 AM

This announcement is a summary of Norrhydro Group Plc's interim (January-September 2026) report. Full interim report is attached and available on Norrhydro's website https://www.norrhydro.com/en/investors-reports-and-presentations.

This interim report is unaudited, and the figures presented relate to Norrhydro Group Plc.

July - September 2026 summary:

Turnover increased 7.6% to EUR 6,555 (6,093) thousand

EBITDA was EUR 1,047 (520) thousand

EBITDA margin was 16.0% (8.5%)

Operating profit was EUR 734 (199) thousand

January - September 2026 summary:

Turnover increased 2.3% to EUR 21,454 (20,970) thousand

EBITDA was EUR 2,394 (1,746) thousand

EBITDA margin was 11.2% (8.3%)

Operating profit was EUR 1,455 (771) thousand

Earnings per share, undiluted, EUR 0.071 (-0.007)

Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.067 (-0.007)

CEO's review

Norrhydro's business performance and market demand developed positively during the third quarter. Operations returned to a normal level following a more challenging second quarter. Revenue for the review period increased by 7.6% and EBITDA by 101.3% compared to the corresponding period. During January-September, revenue increased by 2.3% and EBITDA by 37.1% compared to the comparison period. Profitability improved as a result of revenue growth and implemented cost-saving and productivity improvement measures.

Order intake increased during the third quarter compared to the comparison period. Market uncertainty remains elevated, and customer-specific order volumes may change at short notice.

We continue to invest in sales and marketing activities to acquire new customers. During the financial year, we have secured several new customer relationships and increased our share of certain existing customers' purchases.

Among our customer segments, the mining, defence and recycling industries have shown the strongest growth during the financial year, and order intake from customers in these segments has remained at a good level. Demand in other customer segments has remained at the previous year's level or declined. Geopolitical uncertainty, high energy costs and challenges related to the availability of financing have affected end customers' willingness and ability to invest. These sources of uncertainty are not expected to ease in the near term.

Marketing activities for NorrDigi EMA products continued during the review period, and new orders were received, including from the defence sector. These prototype-related orders represent important market-opening opportunities within the defence industry. Several customer discussions concerning EMA products are currently underway and are expected to result in new orders and deliveries in the near future. We are also continuing to seek new EMA partners to expand our presence across different geographical markets and customer segments.

Testing of the NorrDigi MCC excavator has continued. Functional testing is in its final phase, and the results are expected before year-end. Component durability testing is also ongoing. More extensive marketing and sales activities for the NorrDigi MCC solution will begin after the testing phase, allowing us to leverage the data and insights gathered during testing in our commercial activities.

The third quarter demonstrated the strong performance of the Norrhydro team. We will continue our focused efforts to drive profitable growth in a challenging market environment.

Yrjö Trög, CEO

Norrhydro Group Plc

Key financial figures

Thousand euros 1 January - 30 September 2026 1 January - 30 September 2025



Change 1 January - 31 December 2025 Turnover 21,454 20,970 +2.3% 28,702 EBITDA 2,394 1,746 +37.1% 2,651 EBITDA, % 11.2% 8.3%

9.2% Operating profit 1,455 771 +88.7% 1,352 Operating profit, % 6.8% 3.7%

4.7% Profit for the financial period 788 -80 +1,086% 233 Profit for the financial period, % 3.7% -0.4%

0.8% Cash flow from operating activities 1,317 124

1,057 Return on investment, % 8.5% 4.3%

7.6% Return on equity, % 9.3% -1.0%

2.9% Equity ratio, % 37.5% 33.4%

34.6% Current ratio 1.19 1.21

1.07 Quick ratio 0.23 0.26

0.21 Earnings per share, undiluted, EUR 0.071 -0.007

0.021 Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.067 -0.007

0.020 Personnel at the end of the period 137 138

135

SHORT TERM OUTLOOK 2026

Geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and changes in international trade continue to create uncertainty in the operating environment of export-oriented industries. However, signs of a gradual stabilization in market conditions have emerged within the technology industry compared to the beginning of the year. Volatility continues in the energy, raw material, logistics and financial markets, underlining the importance of effective risk management.

Demand for Norrhydro's products is influenced by customers' investment decisions, general economic development and market conditions in the machinery and equipment manufacturing industry. The Company continues to implement strategic growth initiatives and measures aimed at improving profitability while actively monitoring changes in its operating environment.

To ensure liquidity, the Company has a credit facility of EUR 1,750 thousand, of which EUR 1,617 thousand was utilised at the end of the reporting period.

The Company expects the positive development of its business to continue in 2026.

The Company has not changed the guidance issued in its financial statements release published on 19 February 2026.

The Company expects revenue to be EUR 30,000-32,000 thousand (EUR 28,702 thousand in 2025) and

reported EBITDA to be EUR 3,000-4,000 thousand (EUR 2,651 thousand in 2025).

The main focus of growth is expected to be in the second half of 2026.

Further enquiries:

Yrjö Trög

CEO

Norrhydro Group Plc

Tel. +358 400 291 229

yrjo.trog@norrhydro.com

Certified Adviser:



Translink Corporate Finance Oy

Jari Lauriala, Managing Partner

Tel. +358 40 091 8855

jari.lauriala@translinkcf.fi

Sami Miettinen, Partner

Tel. +358 400 735 835

sami.miettinen@translinkcf.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Key media

https://www.norrhydro.com/en









Norrhydro Group Oyj

Ratavartijankatu 2

FI-96100 Rovaniemi

FINLAND

About Us

Norrhydro Group Plc in brief

Norrhydro, founded in 1985, is a Finnish forerunner in motion control and a provider of energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders and system suppliers specialising in high-quality, customised and energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders and demanding linear motion control systems and mobile equipment. The company has 40 years of experience in developing and manufacturing customised hydraulic cylinders and liners motion control systems for the most demanding conditions and environments. In 2025, the company generated revenues of EUR 28.7 million, EBITDA of EUR 2.7 million and operating profit of EUR 1.4 million.