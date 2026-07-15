Norrhydro Group Oyj: Half-year report (January-June 2026) of Norrhydro Group Plc: Gradual Market Recovery and Strong Operational Performance Support the Company's Growth

Norrhydro Group | Company Release | July 15, 2026 at 08:00:00 EEST

Norrhydro Group Plc - Company announcement 15TH July 2026, 8 AM

This announcement is a summary of Norrhydro Group Plc's half-year (January-June 2026) report. Full half-year report is attached and available on Norrhydro's website https://www.norrhydro.com/en/investors-reports-and-presentations.

Norrhydro is a Finnish forerunner in motion control and one of the leading providers of energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders in the Nordic countries.

January-June 2026 summary:

Turnover increased 0.14% to EUR 14,899 (14,878) thousand

EBITDA was EUR 1,347 (1,226) thousand

EBITDA margin was 9.0% (8.2%)

Operating profit was EUR 721 (573) thousand

Earnings per share were EUR 0.024 (0.001)

April-June 2026 summary:

Turnover was EUR 7,705 (8,907) thousand

EBITDA was EUR 441 (985) thousand

EBITDA margin was 5.7% (11.1%)

Operating profit was EUR 127 (670) thousand

Earnings per share was EUR -0.011 (0.034)

Thousand euros 1 January-30 June 2026 1 January-30 June 2025 Change 1 January-31 December 2025 Turnover 14,899 14,878 +0.14% 28,702 EBITDA 1,347 1,226 +9.84% 2,651 EBITDA, % 9.0% 8.2%

9.2% Operating profit 721 573 +26.0% 1,352 Operating profit, % 4.8% 3.8%

4.7% Profit for the financial period 262 8 + 3,165% 233 Profit for the financial period, % 1.8% 0.1%

0.8% Cash flow from business operations 1,402 394

1,057 Return on investments, % 4.3% 3.1%

7.58% Return on equity, % 3.2% 0.1%

2.9% Equity ratio, % 35.9% 32.4%

34.6 Current ratio 1.13 1.07

1.07 Quick Ratio 0.28 0.34

0.21 Earnings per share, undiluted, € 0.024 0.001

0.021 Earnings per share, diluted € 0.022 0.001

0.020 Personnel at the end of the period 135 145

135

* Shares 30.6.2026: 11,086,119 30.6.2025: 11,086,119

Guidance for 2026

The Company expects the positive development of its business to continue also in 2026 and reiterates the guidance issued in the Financial Statements Release published on 19 February 2026.

The Company expects revenue to be EUR 30,000-32,000 thousand (EUR 28,702 thousand in 2025) and reported EBITDA to be EUR 3,000-4,000 thousand (EUR 2,651 thousand in 2025). The main focus of growth is expected to be in the second half of 2026.

CEO's review: Gradual Market Recovery and Strong Operational Performance Support the Company's Growth

The first half of 2026 continued the gradual but slow recovery of industrial markets. Customers' willingness to invest improved in segments related particularly to the mining, defence and security industries, as well as the marine and offshore sectors. At the same time, however, the overall economic environment remained uncertain due to geopolitical tensions, changes in trade policies, and ongoing challenges in global supply chains. The European economy grew moderately, but the investment environment continued to be cautious.

During the second quarter, order intake remained below expectations. This was primarily due to two factors: uncertainty caused by the escalating geopolitical situation in the Middle East, which led some customers to postpone orders, and inventory reductions by customers in response to recession-related uncertainties. The combined effect of these factors is estimated to have reduced the reporting period's order intake by approximately 10-15%.

The Company's revenue for the first six months of 2026 remained at the level of the corresponding period in the previous year despite a weaker second quarter (Q2). Profitability nevertheless improved compared to the comparison period. EBITDA increased from 8.2% to 9.0%, and profit for the period grew to EUR 262 thousand. The improvement in profitability resulted from the determined development of operational efficiency and successful cost management.

The performance of the production facility remained at an excellent level throughout the reporting period. The Company maintained a very high level of delivery reliability. Product quality and occupational safety also remained at a solid level during the period. Operational performance was supported by production processes developed over the long term and a well-functioning supplier network. The Company's supply chain has been able to respond flexibly to customers' changing needs while global supply chain risks continue to form part of the operating environment.

Significant differences in market development continue to exist between industries. In Europe, growing defence investments support demand for machinery and equipment manufacturing, while the recovery of the construction sector has been slower than expected and varies considerably by region. Although positive signals can be seen in some markets, construction activity in many areas remains below long-term averages.

The Company has continued to make determined investments in marketing, sales and customer projects in the NorrDigi® business during the reporting period. The technological maturity of the NorrDigi-product portfolio has continued to strengthen, and feedback received from the market has been encouraging. In particular, interest in electric cylinders has increased as customers seek to improve energy efficiency, electrify their machinery, and utilise intelligent control solutions. The Company believes that the market potential of NorrDigi solutions will continue to strengthen as machinery and equipment manufacturers transition towards lower-emission and more digitalised solutions.

Development of the NorrDigi MCC solution has progressed according to plan, with field testing continuing as scheduled. The Company is advancing the commercialisation of the solution in close cooperation with its customers and partners.

Norrhydro's organisation, production capability and operational performance are at an excellent level to respond both to the growing demand in the traditional cylinder business and to the long-term growth opportunities of the NorrDigi business. The Company continues to make determined efforts to strengthen competitiveness, increase customer value and build sustainable growth in a changing and highly challenging operating environment.

Yrjö Trög

CEO

Further information:

Yrjö Trög

CEO, Norrhydro Group Oyj

Tel. +358 40 029 1229

Email: yrjo.trog@norrhydro.com

Certified advisor:

Translink Corporate Finance Oy

Jari Lauriala, Managing Partner

Tel. +358 40 091 8855

Email: jari.lauriala@translinkcf.fi



Sami Miettinen, Partner

Tel. +358 400 735 835

Email: sami.miettinen@translinkcf.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Key Media

https://www.norrhydro.com/en

About Us

Norrhydro Group Plc in brief

Norrhydro, founded in 1985, is a Finnish forerunner in motion control and a provider of energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders and system suppliers specialising in high-quality, customised and energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders and demanding linear motion control systems and mobile equipment. The company has 40 years of experience in developing and manufacturing customised hydraulic cylinders and liners motion control systems for the most demanding conditions and environments. In 2025, the company generated revenues of EUR 28.7 million, EBITDA of EUR 2.7 million and operating profit of EUR 1.4 million.