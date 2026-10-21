Magnolia Bostad AB: Magnolia Bostad interim report Jan-Sep 2026: Positive quarterly results and second transaction with Hines

Magnolia Bostad reported an operating profit of SEK 67 m (-29) and a profit after tax of SEK 13 m (-83) for the third quarter. During the quarter, the Konduktören project in Veddesta, Järfälla, comprising 197 rental apartments, was sold to Hines through a forward funding arrangement.

Mats Brandt, CEO, Magnolia Bostad:

"It is gratifying that the increased activity in the company is now reflected in our earnings, and that we are now better positioned to capitalise on opportunities in a market that has gained momentum. The Konduktören residential project demonstrates our ability to act quickly on new business opportunities. Our focus is on converting this greater interest into more business within our core areas of expertise, where we are best positioned to create value."



1 January - 30 September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 485 m (405).

The operating loss was SEK 20 m (-190).

The loss after tax was SEK 173 m (-366).



1 July - 30 September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 176 m (23).

The operating profit was SEK 67 m (-29).

The profit after tax was SEK 13 m (-83).



Events 1 July - 30 September 2026

The Konduktören project in Veddesta, Järfälla, comprising 197 rental apartments, was sold to Hines through forward funding.

Long-term financing was secured for the completed stages B and C of Öresjö Ängar in Borås, totalling 134 apartments.



Events after the end of the period

No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

For more information, please contact:

Mats Brandt, CEO

mats.brandt@magnoliabostad.se



Svenjo Behrens, Acting CFO

svenjo.behrens@magnoliabostad.se



Erik Tobisson, Head of Financing & IR

+46 70 050 52 40, erik.tobisson@magnoliabostad.se

This information is information that Magnolia Bostad AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-21 07:45 CEST.

About Magnolia Bostad

Magnolia Bostad (publ), co. reg. no. 556797-7078, is a property developer that develops new housing in attractive locations in Sweden's metropolitan areas. Since the company was founded in 2009, we have built 16,000 homes with a total value of SEK 30 billion. The company operates from offices in Stockholm and Göteborg. Our work is guided by a holistic approach where business is carried out in a way that promotes long-term sustainable urban development. The company's bonds are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.magnoliabostad.se

