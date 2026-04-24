Magnolia Bostad AB: Magnolia Bostad Interim Report Jan-Mar 2026

During Q1 2026, Magnolia Bostad took several strategically important steps that have strengthened the company's position for the coming quarters. The company has entered an agreement to acquire building rights in northern Stockholm, with the planned development of around 200 residential units in an attractive, expanding location. Furthermore, the company has divested and handed over two properties in Östersund and handed over a building right for a detached housing development in the Läggesta area. The final stage of Öresjö Ängar in Borås has been completed and occupancy is underway.

Mats Brandt, CEO Magnolia Bostad:

"The acquisition of building rights in northern Stockholm will happen with access when starting clearance occurs, but no later than 1 October 2026. The handover in Läggesta not only frees up capital, but is also operationally justified as it contributes to greater progress and continued development in an area we intend to continue further expanding. The planned establishment of a data centre in the vicinity also further strengthens the attractiveness of the location. The completion of Öresjö Ängar is a clear testament to our ability to deliver quality residential environments according to plan.



We see that the conditions for the Swedish housing market have gradually improved. The share of international investors increased from 17% to 32% of the transaction volume in 2025 and housing is highlighted by external analysts as the most attractive asset class in the property sector. The total transaction volume is estimated to be SEK 200 bn in 2026, corresponding to an increase of 18% compared to last year. We have seen significantly greater interest from foreign investors in particular and started several new dialogues and considerably expanded our international network during Q1. Consequently, we see good conditions for this to lead to new concrete business opportunities in the near term.



We are actively working in parallel to introduce AI-driven streamlining of our processes, an initiative that will further strengthen our operational efficiency over time. Finally, I would like to extend a warm thank you to all our partners and colleagues for your strong commitment and good delivery ability during Q1. It has been a very inspiring debut for me. Together, we are laying the foundation for continued stable, long-term value creation."



1 January-31 March 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 43 m (38).

The operating loss was SEK 2 m (-63).

The loss for the period before tax was SEK 49 m (-134) and the loss after tax was SEK 49 m (-134)

Events 1 January-31 March 2026

Signed an agreement to acquire building rights for the development of around 200 residential units in Veddesta Stockholm.

Divested two properties in Östersund.

Events after the end of the period

No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

For more information, please contact:

Mats Brandt, CEO

mats.brandt@magnoliabostad.se



Svenjo Behrens, Acting CFO

svenjo.behrens@magnoliabostad.se



Erik Tobisson, Head of Financing & IR

+46 70 050 52 40, erik.tobisson@magnoliabostad.se

About Magnolia Bostad

Magnolia Bostad (publ), co. reg. no. 556797-7078, is a property developer that develops new housing in attractive locations in Sweden's metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 2009 and operates from offices in Stock-holm and Göteborg. Our work is guided by a holistic approach where business is carried out in a way that promotes long-term sustainable urban development. The company's bonds are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.magnoliabostad.se

This information is information that Magnolia Bostad AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 07:45 CEST.