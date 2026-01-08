ISIN SE0023848072 Trading code MAB_825M_2028 Short name MAB 825M 2028 Long name Magnolia Bostad AB 825M SEK 2028

At the request of Magnolia Bostad AB, the trading in the company's bond listed on Nasdaq STO FN Transfer Market is to cease. From January 09, 2026, the bond will instead be traded on STO Corporate Bonds.Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280