Magnolia Bostad AB: Mats Brandt appointed CEO of Magnolia Bostad

The Board of Directors of Magnolia Bostad has appointed Mats Brandt as the new CEO. Mats will formally assume the role on 1 December and will join the company immediately. He succeeds Johan Tengelin, who has been CEO since December 2020. Johan will remain with the company until the end of the year to ensure an orderly transition.

Mats Brandt brings more than 20 years of experience leading and developing companies, both publicly listed and privately held, where he has successfully driven growth and profitability. He served most recently as CEO of Readly International, where he demonstrated strong operational and commercial acumen.

"I am delighted to announce Mats Brandt as the new CEO. Mats' committed and hands-on leadership inspires confidence and is characterised by clarity and drive. As we enter the next phase, we are confident that his background and expertise will ensure the company's strengths and leading position are fully leveraged, creating new opportunities to adapt, innovate and grow Magnolia's business," says Erika Olsén, Chairman of the Board of Magnolia Bostad.

"Magnolia has embarked on an exciting journey of development, and I am excited to be leading the company into its next chapter. I look forward to strengthening Magnolia's position as one of Sweden's leading residential developers and, together with the team, further evolving the business through innovation and customer focus to accelerate sustainable growth," says Mats Brandt, CEO of Magnolia Bostad.

About Magnolia Bostad

Magnolia Bostad AB (publ), CIN 556797-7078, develops attractive and sustainable rental apartments, tenant-owned apartments and community service properties in Sweden's metropolitan areas. Our work is based on a holistic approach where the operations are carried out in a way that promotes long-term, sustainable urban development. The company's bonds are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.magnoliabostad.se