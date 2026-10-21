Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving's Interim Report 1 April-30 September 2026

Second quarter (1 July-30 September 2026)

Revenue increased to MSEK 1,222 (1,127).

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 9 percent to MSEK 145 (133) and the EBITA margin improved to 11.9 percent (11.8).

Net profit increased to MSEK 67 (31).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to MSEK 130 (112).

One acquisition was completed, with annual revenue of approximately MSEK 17.

Six months (1 April-30 September 2026)

Revenue increased to MSEK 2,545 (2,446).

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 9 percent to MSEK 287 (263) and the EBITA margin improved to 11.3 percent (10.8).

Net profit increased to MSEK 128 (91).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to MSEK 320 (294).

Two acquisitions were completed, with annual revenue of approximately MSEK 42.

Earnings per share for the most recent 12-month period increased to SEK 9.85 after dilution, compared with SEK 8.50 for the 2025/2026 financial year. Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 8.85 (8.45).

CEO's comments

Higher profit, return and earnings per share along with stronger cash flow

We continued to increase our profit in the second quarter and can now report 27 consecutive quarters of improved earnings. Operating profit (EBITA) rose by 9 percent to MSEK 145 (133) and net sales increased by 8 percent. Several of our Finnish and Swedish companies noted increased activity in the construction and manufacturing sectors, while the Norwegian construction market was dominated by a wait-and-see attitude following the interest rate hike in the autumn. Demand remained strong for several of our companies in the UK, despite weak macroeconomic indicators.

The EBITA margin improved further to 11.9 percent (11.8). The gross margin remained on a par with last year at just over 50 percent. Several of our companies have faced rising raw material and freight costs, and the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is driving up purchase prices for certain inputs. The companies have largely offset this development by implementing their own price increases, demonstrating the strength of our niche positions and offerings.

The return on working capital (P/WC) improved to 38 percent (33), providing a clear indication that our focus on profitability and capital efficiency is yielding results. The improvement was attributable to both higher profit and lower average working capital, due in particular to a reduction in inventory. Cash flow from operating activities increased to MSEK 130 (112).

All divisions except PPE & Utilities noted an increase in revenue - including organic growth - as well as higher profit, profit margins and returns. Core Solutions continued to deliver a strong performance, with most of the division's companies contributing to this development. Safety Technology grew primarily as a result of acquisitions, while organic growth was more mixed as certain customers continued to postpone their purchases. During the quarter, Collinder - a subsidiary in the division - acquired Håva-Skyltar, which manufactures and sells custom-made specialty signs and safety products and has revenue of just under MSEK 20, with favourable profitability. Machinery & Equipment recovered after a weak first quarter, and I expect the division to continue to increase its earnings and returns. PPE & Utilities reported lower earnings, margins and returns. Luna continued to feel the effects of weak demand, particularly in Norway. Sales from our PPE companies have temporarily been held back by the integration of Skydda under its new owner, where the acquired inventory is now being sold off. However, new direct customers have also been added, which will strengthen the division's position in the long term.

Continued focus on profitable growth

My assessment remains unchanged: overall demand in the Group's markets is expected to continue to improve gradually over the coming quarters. Our direction is unwavering. While our acquisition rate has been slower so far this operating year, our goal is to grow the Group both organically and through acquisitions, with a portfolio of technology companies that are well placed in niche markets and offer good margins, high profitability and growth potential. With a higher return on working capital, stronger margins and increased efficiency, we will be well positioned as demand in the construction and manufacturing sectors continues to improve.

Stockholm, October 2026

Magnus Söderlind

President & CEO

For further information please contact:

Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information is information that Bergman & Beving is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-21 07:45 CEST.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,300 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 40 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.