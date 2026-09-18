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BB

WKN: 893222 | ISIN: SE0000101362 | Ticker-Symbol: BLRB
Frankfurt
18.09.26 | 08:13
22,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERGMAN & BEVING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERGMAN & BEVING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,45023,25015:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bergman & Beving AB: Share-based incentive scheme

The share-based incentive scheme resolved by the 2026 Annual General Meeting where around 40 members of senior management were offered to acquire up to 200,000 call options on repurchased class B shares has been fully subscribed.

The call options are transferred at a price of SEK 33.80 per call option, equivalent to the market value according to an external independent valuation, applying the Black & Scholes-model. The redemption price of the call options amounts to SEK 318.30, equivalent to 120 percent of the volume-weighted average of the paid market price for the shares during the period from 28 August to 10 September 2026, inclusive. Each call option entitles the holder to acquire one repurchased class B share during the period from 14 September 2029 to 10 June 2030, inclusive.

Stockholm, 18 September 2026

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information please contact:
Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00
Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 3pm CEST on 18 September, 2026.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,300 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 40 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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