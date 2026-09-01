Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Håva-Skyltar

Collinder, a subsidiary within the Safety Technology division, has today acquired all shares in Håva-Skyltar Aktiebolag. The company, founded in 1945, manufactures and sells a broad range of signs and safety products, complemented by customized special signage. The company is located in Malmö, has four employees and generates revenue of approximately MSEK 17 with good profitability.

"Håva-Skyltar is a strong, profitable company and a great fit with Collinder. The acquisition strengthens Collinder's customer offering, establishing a strong foundation for continued profitable growth", says Magnus Hammarstedt, CEO of Collinder.

"It feels positive and reassuring, after 80 years of family ownership, to now hand over ownership to Bergman & Beving and Collinder, who have over the years demonstrated their ability to build and develop strong companies. This deal is good for Håva-Skyltar and for the company's customers", says former Managing Director and co-owner, Bo Christensson.

Håva-Skyltar will become part of the Safety Technology division, effective immediately. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, 1 September 2026

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information please contact:

Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 3pm CEST on 1 September, 2026.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,300 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 40 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.