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SA

WKN: A42EPA | ISIN: SE0028329540 | Ticker-Symbol: H18
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 09:55
5,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SALIX GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALIX GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 07:45 Uhr
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Salix Group AB: Salix Group Interim Report January-September 2026

EBITA rose by 35 per cent to SEK 173 million in the quarter, driven by organic growth, acquisitions and improved gross margins

The group continued to grow, with net sales increasing by 20 per cent in the quarter, of which 4 per cent was organic. EBITA rose by 35 per cent to SEK 173 million and all business areas reported improved gross margins. Our position in fasteners was strengthened through the acquisition of Arvid Nilsson. During the quarter, planning permission was also granted for the logistics centre in Malmö - an important step forward in our strategy to optimise operations.

Martin Hansson, President and CEO

For the full CEO comment, see the report in its entirety.

Quarter July-September 2026

  • Net sales increased by 20 per cent to SEK 1,236 million (1,031)
  • EBITA rose by 35 per cent to SEK 173 million (128) and the EBITA margin stood at 14 per cent (12)
  • Profit for the period increased by 13 per cent to SEK 82 million (72)
  • Arvid Nilsson was acquired with annual net sales of approximately SEK 250 million

Period January-September 2026

  • Net sales increased by 15 per cent to SEK 3,618 million (3,158)
  • EBITA rose by 21 per cent to SEK 382 million (316) and the EBITA margin stood at 11 per cent (10)
  • Profit for the period increased by 17 per cent to SEK 183 million (157)

Events after the reporting period
No significant events have occurred since the end of the reporting period.

Conference call
CEO Martin Hansson and CFO Carolina Nerman will present the interim report in a conference call on 21 October at 10:00. The presentation will be held in English.

For a webcast of the conference call (opportunity for written questions), go to:
https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/salix-group/q3-2026/

Telephone number to participate in the conference call: +46 850 500 828 (then dial meeting ID: 879 3937 6030 followed by #). Please press *9 to ask questions.

The presentation and webcast will be available on www.salixgroup.se after the conference call.

Salix Group AB
Propellergatan 2
SE-211 15, Malmö, Sweden
Corp. reg. no.: 559016-1500

For further information, please contact:
Martin Hansson, CEO Salix Group, +46 73 345 12 25, martin.hansson@salixgroup.se
Frida Foreby, Investor Relations Manager, Salix Group, +46 73 062 53 02, frida.foreby@salixgroup.se

About Salix Group
Salix Group is a Nordic B2B trade and distribution platform with strong proprietary brands within building-related products, packaging, home & garden, and forestry & agriculture. The group consists of some twenty well-established niche companies with leading positions in their respective sub-markets. Further information is available at www.salixgroup.se.

This information is information that Salix Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-21 07:45 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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