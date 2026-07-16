Salix Group AB: Salix Group Interim Report January-June 2026

Continued strong performance during the quarter, with EBITA excluding Items affecting comparability of SEK 181 million

The group's first quarter as a listed company saw net sales growth of 20 per cent, driven by both acquisitions and organic growth. EBITA excluding Items affecting comparability rose by 51 per cent, and all business areas delivered improved results. The acquisition of Laydex marked Salix Group's expansion beyond the Nordic region.

Martin Hansson, President and CEO

For the full CEO comment, see the report in its entirety.

Quarter April-June 2026

Net sales increased by 20 per cent to SEK 1,337 million (1,116)

EBITA rose by 9 per cent to SEK 121 million (111) and the EBITA margin stood at 9 per cent (10)

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 63 million (64)

On 1 April, Laydex, a leading player in the building materials sector in Ireland with annual sales of approximately SEK 480 million, was acquired to business area Construction & Packaging Solutions

During the quarter, Salix Group AB entered into a credit facility agreement, with a total credit facility of SEK 2,400 million

Period January-June 2026

Net sales increased by 12 per cent to SEK 2,382 million (2,126)

EBITA rose by 11 per cent to SEK 209 million (188) and the EBITA margin stood at 9 per cent (9)

Profit for the period increased by 20 per cent to SEK 101 million (84)

Events after the reporting period

No significant events have occurred since the end of the reporting period.

Conference call

CEO Martin Hansson and CFO Carolina Nerman will present the interim report in a conference call on 16 July at 10:00. The presentation will be held in English.

For a webcast of the conference call (opportunity for written questions), go to:

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/salix-group/q2-2026/

Telephone number to participate in the conference call: +46 844 682 488 (then dial meeting ID: 968 0333 6538 followed by #). Please press *9 to ask questions.

The presentation and webcast will be available on www.salixgroup.se after the conference call.

Salix Group AB

Propellergatan 2

SE-211 15, Malmö, Sweden

Corp. reg. no.: 559016-1500

For further information, please contact:

Martin Hansson, CEO Salix Group, +46 73 345 12 25, martin.hansson@salixgroup.se

Frida Foreby, Investor Relations Manager, Salix Group, +46 73 062 53 02, frida.foreby@salixgroup.se

About Salix Group

Salix Group is a Nordic B2B trading and distribution platform with strong own brands in construction-related products, packaging, home & garden, and forestry and agriculture. The Group comprises around twenty well-established niche companies with leading positions in their respective sub-markets. Further information is available at www.salixgroup.se.

This information is information that Salix Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 07:45 CEST.