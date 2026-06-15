Stockholm, 15 June 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Salix Group AB (ticker: SALIX) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Salix Group is a Mid Cap company within the Industrials sector and the 21st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

Salix Group is a Nordic B2B trading and distribution platform with strong own brands in construction-related products, packaging, home & garden, and forestry and agriculture. The Group comprises around twenty well-established niche companies with leading positions in their respective sub-markets.

"Today marks an important milestone and the start of the next chapter in Salix Group's history, of which I am very proud. We are well positioned to deliver significant value creation as a stand-alone entity, and we are excited for the opportunity to welcome new investors and share more about our story going forward," says Martin Hansson, CEO of Salix Group.

"We are pleased to welcome Salix Group to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. Building on a long history, the company has developed into a strong Nordic trading platform with a portfolio of leading niche businesses. With its diversified portfolio and operations across several markets, Salix Group is well positioned for continued growth. We congratulate the company on its listing and look forward to supporting Salix Group in its next phase as a publicly listed company," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

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