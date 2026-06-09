Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Salix Group AB, company registration number 559016-1500, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Salix Group AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met, first day of trading is expected to 15 June 2026.



Short name: SALIX ISIN code: SE0028329540 Order book ID: 518063 Number of shares to be listed: 81,624,908 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: TBC Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO



ICB Classification Industry code: 502050 Industrial Support Services Supersector code: 50205010 Industrial Suppliers



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.