Salix Group AB: Salix Group acquires Arvid Nilsson

Salix Group has signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in Arvid Nilsson, a leading Nordic specialist supplier of fasteners. The acquisition is an add-on acquisition to the business area Consumables Trade & Agriculture and complements the existing operations at Heco, which has a strong position in retail fastenings, whilst Arvid Nilsson has a strong position in industrial fastenings. Arvid Nilsson generated approximately SEK 250 million in net sales in 2025 with a reported EBITA margin of approximately 8 per cent. In the long term, the acquisition is expected to contribute to an improvement in the group's margins.

Arvid Nilsson was founded as early as 1918 and has its head office in Kungälv, Sweden. The company is one of the Nordic region's leading specialist suppliers of fasteners - screws, bolts, nuts, plugs and fittings - with a wide range of products sold through retailers throughout Scandinavia. The company is a leader in bolts, nuts and metric threaded products for professional construction and industry, and distinguishes itself through strong and long-standing relationships with its resellers.

The acquisition broadens Salix Group's range of fastening solutions. Heco has a strong position in retail fastenings with wood and construction screws, whilst Arvid Nilsson complements this with a market-leading metric range and an expanded customer base within professional construction, industry and infrastructure. Together, the companies can serve the construction industry and industrial customers with a broader and stronger offering, whilst significant procurement synergies can be realised as each company holds leading positions within its respective product categories. Arvid Nilsson's established sales organisation in Norway and Denmark also creates new growth opportunities for the business area's existing operations.

Arvid Nilsson will continue to operate as an independent sister company to Heco within the Consumables Trade & Agriculture business area. The company's management, who are also the sellers of the company, will remain in place and continue to develop the business together with Salix Group.

"Arvid Nilsson is a company we have been following for a long time, and which fits perfectly into our model. The company has a history stretching back over a century, a leading market position and strong trust amongst its distributors. Together with Heco, we gain a unique breadth within fastening solutions - from retail to industry", comments Martin Hansson, CEO of Salix Group.

"The combination of Heco's strength in retail fastenings and Arvid Nilsson's strength in industrial fastenings makes us a complete partner for our customers. We see significant opportunities in both procurement and sales, not least through Arvid Nilsson's strong customer base in the Nordic region", comments Roger Anderson, Business Area Manager for Consumables Trade & Agriculture.

Growth through acquisitions is a key part of the Salix Group's strategy for creating long-term value growth. The ambition is to develop the businesses into larger and stronger platforms through organic growth, operational improvements and add-on acquisitions, both in the Nordic region and the rest of Europe.

The acquisition is financed through existing credit facilities, and closing is expected to take place in Q3 2026.

Salix Group AB

Propellergatan 2

SE-211 15, Malmö, Sweden

Corp. reg. no.: 559016-1500

For further information, please contact:

Martin Hansson, CEO Salix Group, +46 73 345 12 25, martin.hansson@salixgroup.se

Roger Andersson, Business Area Manager Consumables Trade & Agriculture, +46 70 575 61 03, roger.andersson@salixgroup.se

About Salix Group

Salix Group is a Nordic B2B trade and distribution platform with strong proprietary brands within building-related products, packaging, home & garden, and forestry & agriculture. The group consists of some twenty well-established niche companies with leading positions in their respective sub-markets. Further information is available at www.salixgroup.se.