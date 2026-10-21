JM AB: JM Interim Report January-September 2026

Improved profit and higher sales to consumers

Revenue increased to SEK 8,305m (7,216).

Operating profit increased to SEK 390m (305). The operating margin increased to 4.7 percent (4.2).

Profit before tax increased to SEK 250m (173). Profit after tax increased to SEK 178m (83).

Return on equity for the past twelve months amounted to 1.9 percent (1.7).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.77 (1.29).

Consolidated cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 1,275m (-391).

The number of residential units sold increased to 2,166 (1,550), and housing starts increased to 1,544 (1,520).

According to IFRS, revenue amounted to SEK 7,273m (7,836) and earnings per share to SEK -0.62 (1.22).

Financial information according to segment reporting.

Strengthened sales to consumers, high production activity, and improved operating profit provide a stable foundation for continued profitable growth.

Mikael Åslund, Group President and CEO

Report presentation

At 10:00 a.m. on October 21, a webcast presentation for investors, analysts and financial media will be held, during which President and CEO Mikael Åslund and CFO Tobias Bjurling will comment on the report. The presentation will be held in Swedish, followed by a Q&A session.

Link to live webcast: https://fronto.vancastvideo.com/event/AtH8fCbI/12180/?lang=11277

Registration for Q&A session via teleconference: https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=9364474&linkSecurityString=1c9088e0f2

Presentation material in English will be available approximately one hour prior to the webcast: https://www.jm.se/en/about-us/investors/reports--presentations/

For more information please contact:

Tobias Bjurling, Group CFO, +46 8 782 87 00, cfo@jm.se

About JM

JM is the leading developer of housing and residential areas in the Nordic region. Operations focus on new-build housing in attractive locations, with emphasis on metropolitan areas and growth regions in Sweden, Norway and Finland. JM operates with a long-term perspective, with sustainability issues integrated into the business. Annual sales total approximately SEK 11 billion and the company has about 1,800 employees. JM is a public limited company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap segment. For more information visit www.jm.se/en

This information is information that JM is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-21 08:00 CEST.