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WKN: 890459 | ISIN: SE0000806994 | Ticker-Symbol: JMM
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 08:06
12,510 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,72011,90013:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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JM AB: JM Interim Report January-June 2026

Positive sales development and strong cash flow

  • Revenue increased to SEK 5,796m (5,079).
  • Operating profit increased to SEK 283m (246). The operating margin increased to 4.9 percent (4.8).
  • Profit before tax increased to SEK 187m (159). Profit after tax increased to SEK 142m (89).
  • Return on equity for the past twelve months amounted to 1.4 percent (2.2).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.20 (1.39).
  • Consolidated cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 728m (-714).
  • The number of residential units sold increased to 1,704 (988), and housing starts decreased to 1,104 (1,224).
  • According to IFRS, revenue amounted to SEK 4,443m (5,527) and earnings per share to SEK -0.87 (1.73).

Financial information according to segment reporting.

Consumer sales were the strongest for a second quarter since the start of the market downturn.
Mikael Åslund, President and CEO

Report presentation
At 10:00 a.m. on July 10, a webcast presentation for investors, analysts and financial media will be held, during which President and CEO Mikael Åslund and CFO Tobias Bjurling will comment on the report. The presentation will be held in Swedish, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Link to the live webcast:
https://fronto.vancastvideo.com/event/SAAzQjVD/12038/?lang=11134

Registration for the Q&A session via teleconference: https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7351460&linkSecurityString=15d1eef6b0

Presentation material in English will be available approximately one hour prior to the webcast: https://www.jm.se/en/about-us/investors/reports--presentations/

For more information please contact:
Tobias Bjurling, CFO, +46 8 782 87 00, cfo@jm.se

About JM
JM is the leading developer of housing and residential areas in the Nordic region. Operations focus on new-build housing in attractive locations, with emphasis on metropolitan areas and growth regions in Sweden, Norway and Finland. JM operates with a long-term perspective, with sustainability issues integrated into the business. Annual sales total approximately SEK 11 billion and the company has about 1,900 employees. JM is a public limited company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap segment. For more information visit www.jm.se/en

This information is information that JM is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-10 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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