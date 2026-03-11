Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890459 | ISIN: SE0000806994 | Ticker-Symbol: JMM
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 08:09
11,810 Euro
+3,23 % +0,370
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,57011,99018:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 16:15 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JM AB: JM signs a SEK 4.2 billion syndicated credit facility

JM AB has signed an agreement with five Nordic banks regarding a three-year syndicated credit facility totalling SEK 4.2 billion. The facility will be used to refinance existing credit agreements while strengthening the company's conditions for balanced and sustainable long-term growth.

The credit facility matures in the first quarter of 2029 and includes two extension options of one year each. The participating banks are Handelsbanken, SEB, Swedbank, Nordea and OP Corporate Bank, with Handelsbanken acting as Coordinator. The facility will be used to refinance JM AB's existing bilateral credit agreements amounting to SEK 2.8 billion as well as local credit agreements in JM Finland, and for general corporate purposes. The facility is supplemented by an existing overdraft facility of SEK 400 million and ongoing project-related financing.

The new syndicated facility strengthens JM's financial flexibility and provides improved conditions for JM's long-term development. Through coordination within a common credit structure, administration is also streamlined, while JM gains improved liquidity preparedness and strengthens already good banking relationships.

- It is very gratifying that, through this credit facility, JM further strengthens its strong financial position. It provides JM with increased stability and room for manoeuvre in a market that continues to be characterized by uncertainty. We are pleased with the confidence shown to us by our Nordic banking partners, says Tobias Bjurling, CFO of JM.

For more information please contact:
Tobias Bjurling, CFO, +46 8 782 87 00, cfo@jm.se
Katarina Rimmerfeldt, Head of Group Communications, +46 73 432 61 20, press@jm.se

About JM
JM is the leading developer of housing and residential areas in the Nordic region. Operations focus on new production of homes in attractive locations, with emphasis on expanding metropolitan areas and university towns in Sweden, Norway and Finland. We are also involved in project development of commercial premises and contract work, primarily in the Greater Stockholm area. JM should promote long-term sustainability work in all of its operations. Annual sales total approximately SEK 10 billion and the company has about 1,800 employees. JM is a public limited company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information www.jm.se/en

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.